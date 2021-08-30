Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 154.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison accounts for approximately 2.1% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Avery Dennison worth $13,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.62. 5,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,612. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $113.06 and a 1-year high of $228.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

