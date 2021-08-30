AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Insider James Kidd Acquires 25 Shares

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) insider James Kidd purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) per share, with a total value of £879.75 ($1,149.40).

James Kidd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, James Kidd sold 3,155 shares of AVEVA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,886 ($50.77), for a total transaction of £122,603.30 ($160,182.00).

Shares of LON AVV traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 4,182 ($54.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,651. AVEVA Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,280 ($68.98). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,927.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of £12.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.09.

AVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of AVEVA Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,730 ($48.73) to GBX 4,060 ($53.04) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

