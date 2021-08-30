Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aviat Networks in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVNW. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Aviat Networks stock opened at $35.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.49. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $397.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.16.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

