Axis DeFi (AXIS) Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $649,167.52 and $97,177.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

