Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.00

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $73.57, with a volume of 23380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.98.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,076,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $60,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,756.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,695 shares of company stock worth $3,816,957 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Axonics by 33.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,634 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 522.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after buying an additional 1,060,016 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 2,958.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after buying an additional 1,027,402 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 713.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,048,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after buying an additional 919,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,306,000 after buying an additional 657,425 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

