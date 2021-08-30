Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 317.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 804.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AX stock opened at $49.60 on Monday. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

