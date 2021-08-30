Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $180.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $225.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AXSM. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $904.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.51.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,367,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $23,747,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after buying an additional 281,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after buying an additional 174,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after buying an additional 159,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

