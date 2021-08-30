Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $140.37

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $140.37 and last traded at $139.42, with a volume of 585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Balchem alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.75.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 144.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,183,000 after buying an additional 898,811 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after buying an additional 234,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Balchem by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,175,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,077,000 after purchasing an additional 146,430 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Balchem by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Balchem by 55.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 60,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.