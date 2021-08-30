Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 987,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the July 29th total of 714,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 110.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBAR shares. TheStreet upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of BBAR stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.28. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $843.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

