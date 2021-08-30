Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,702,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 330,273 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Banco Bradesco worth $29,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBD. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.