Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,808,700 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the July 29th total of 7,862,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 290.4 days.

Banco Comercial Português stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.18. Banco Comercial Português has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

