Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Trading 7.8% Higher

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s share price traded up 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $19.03. 12,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 301,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $336.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.10 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Macro S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Banco Macro by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Banco Macro by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 7.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.