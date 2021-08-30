Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Down 26.6% in August

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the July 29th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Hapoalim Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of BKHPF opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $8.36.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

