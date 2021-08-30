Bank of America Begins Coverage on Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. Protara Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.14). Equities analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo bought 9,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,919.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 47.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 109,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,801,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 689,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after buying an additional 46,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $93,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

