Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,541,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,244 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of Bank of America worth $228,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bank of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after buying an additional 3,240,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,387,000 after buying an additional 1,238,630 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.66. 44,805,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,738,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $350.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

