Bank of America Trims Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Target Price to $45.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

BIG opened at $50.92 on Monday. Big Lots has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,671,000 after buying an additional 53,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,427,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Big Lots by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after buying an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

