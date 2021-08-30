Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Short Interest Update

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after buying an additional 514,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after buying an additional 82,022 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 32,903 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $10,664,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ BOCH opened at $14.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $242.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.68. Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings engages in the provision of community banking and financial services. Its principal deposit products include the following types of accounts: checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings and certificates of deposit. The firm also offers sweep arrangements, commercial, construction, term and consumer loans, safe deposit boxes, and electronic banking services.

