Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Shares Gap Down to $85.41

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $85.41, but opened at $83.66. Bank of Hawaii shares last traded at $83.98, with a volume of 26 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In other news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,590.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $427,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,627,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,290. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,146,000 after acquiring an additional 102,251 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,526,000 after acquiring an additional 312,013 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,654,000 after acquiring an additional 311,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,272,000 after acquiring an additional 175,527 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after acquiring an additional 201,596 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

