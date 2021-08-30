Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.35

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$27.35 and last traded at C$126.24, with a volume of 895875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$126.94.

BMO has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$141.15.

The stock has a market cap of C$81.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$126.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.52%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

