Barber Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.60. 140,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,479,470. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.33 and a 1-year high of $107.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.32.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

