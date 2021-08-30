Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter.

FSMB stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,894. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94.

