Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $12.30 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.7% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $379.74. The stock had a trading volume of 794,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,173,441. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $376.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.