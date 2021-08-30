Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,346 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 131,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 55,840 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $571,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $53.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,787. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.92. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

