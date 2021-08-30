Barber Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 182.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of FMB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.35. The company had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,778. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.