Barber Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,540 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

SPYV traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,064. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $40.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

