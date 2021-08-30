Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,933 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,933 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $116.12. 60,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878,861. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.84. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

