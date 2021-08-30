Barber Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

BNDW traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.89. 108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,244. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.70. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $82.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.