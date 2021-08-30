Barclays Boosts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $72.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.64.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $69.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.00. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $47.18 and a twelve month high of $74.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

