Barclays Raises Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $115.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AFRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.93.

AFRM opened at $67.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Affirm has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $146.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at $578,486,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at $362,507,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at $278,280,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $175,374,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $171,983,000. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

