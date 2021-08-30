Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the July 29th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock opened at $17.03 on Monday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

