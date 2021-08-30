Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 185,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,751,735 shares.The stock last traded at $76.51 and had previously closed at $73.97.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.82.

The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.50.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

