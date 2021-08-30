BCE (TSE:BCE) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.48

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$65.48 and last traded at C$65.36, with a volume of 823498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$64.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$63.55.

Get BCE alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.59. The stock has a market cap of C$59.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 106.22%.

BCE Company Profile (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.