B&D White Capital Company LLC Buys Shares of 12,222 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for 1.1% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.80. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,113. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.86. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

