B&D White Capital Company LLC Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 64,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. Organon & Co. accounts for 0.9% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $690,000.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE OGN traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.02. 292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,224. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

