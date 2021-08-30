B&D White Capital Company LLC Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 1.1% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,786 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 158.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,996,000 after acquiring an additional 324,317 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,375,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,865,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,174,000 after acquiring an additional 95,778 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.22. 459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,641. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $96.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.29.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

