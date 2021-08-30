B&D White Capital Company LLC Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC owned 0.18% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,615,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 320.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 53,409 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,995,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.92. 128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,809. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $77.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.