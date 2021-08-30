Beam (BEAM) Trading Down 4.3% This Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, Beam has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Beam has a market cap of $66.22 million and approximately $11.24 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004344 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 95,439,280 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

