BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.86 million and $67.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001115 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00060667 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BTZC is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,357 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.