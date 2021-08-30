BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading 5.4% Higher

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s stock price traded up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $299.95 and last traded at $297.32. 8,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 277,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.98.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $97,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 292,772 shares in the company, valued at $106,170,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,614 shares of company stock worth $37,345,745 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

