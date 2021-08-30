BELLUS Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,173 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,143% compared to the typical volume of 67 call options.

BLU stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.67. 2,119,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,357. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $287.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.20.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 311,879.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. Equities analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 29.5% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 406,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 433.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 208,746 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 152.6% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,010,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 610,545 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 118.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 128,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 69,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BLU shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

