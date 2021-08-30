BELLUS Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,173 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,143% compared to the typical volume of 67 call options.
BLU stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.67. 2,119,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,357. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $287.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.20.
BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 311,879.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. Equities analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on BLU shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.
