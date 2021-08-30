Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Trading 9% Higher

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shares traded up 9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.09 and last traded at $37.07. 43,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 963,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $1,323,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.12 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,902 shares of company stock worth $11,067,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 56.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

