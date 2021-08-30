Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,777 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,230 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of Best Buy worth $28,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,580,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,535,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 582.2% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 328,631 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $37,730,000 after purchasing an additional 280,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $117.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.21. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 21,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $2,484,859.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,794 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,809 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

