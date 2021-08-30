Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Down 23.8% in August

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the July 29th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMX. Oceanlink Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 560,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after purchasing an additional 326,317 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,325,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter valued at about $900,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico stock opened at $39.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.29. Betterware de Mexico has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Betterware de Mexico will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 359.57%.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.