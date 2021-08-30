Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Down 23.8% in August

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the July 29th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMX. Oceanlink Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 560,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after purchasing an additional 326,317 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,325,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter valued at about $900,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.
Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Betterware de Mexico will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 359.57%.
Betterware de Mexico Company Profile
Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.
