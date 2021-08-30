Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading Up 6.3%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) was up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.35 and last traded at $35.35. Approximately 2,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 139,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCYC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $895.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of -0.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $140,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,414 shares of company stock worth $4,063,471 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.