Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s stock price rose 10.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.76 and last traded at $26.32. Approximately 27,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,231,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

BGFV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $628.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $845,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 270,178 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $377,000. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

