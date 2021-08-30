Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Lowered to $53.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $51.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.86. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

