Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Lowered to $58.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

BIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.10.

Shares of BIG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,108. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.86. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Big Lots’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,427,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Big Lots by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

