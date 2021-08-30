Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $75.33

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.33, but opened at $71.78. Bilibili shares last traded at $70.95, with a volume of 69,335 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BILI. 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.83.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 457,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

