Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 803.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,594 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Bill.com worth $24,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 486.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.62.

NYSE:BILL opened at $283.98 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $288.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.42. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.72 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $741,450.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,053,471.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total transaction of $277,915.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,302,984.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,738 shares of company stock valued at $34,099,858. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

