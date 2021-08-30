Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $214.00 to $280.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bill.com traded as high as $293.00 and last traded at $280.65, with a volume of 8132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $283.98.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BILL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.62.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $69,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $297,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,738 shares of company stock valued at $34,099,858 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,928,000 after acquiring an additional 378,774 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Bill.com by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,657,000 after acquiring an additional 452,052 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 11.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after purchasing an additional 392,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.72 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

