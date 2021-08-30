Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $214.00 to $280.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bill.com traded as high as $293.00 and last traded at $280.65, with a volume of 8132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $283.98.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BILL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.62.
In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $69,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $297,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,738 shares of company stock valued at $34,099,858 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.72 and a beta of 2.39.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
